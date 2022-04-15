Boylan stars as Barton Rovers earn a point against Waltham Abbey

Barton Rovers’ Temilola Akinbusoye netted the equaliser against Waltham Abbey

Barton Rovers fought back with a goal in the last 10 minutes to earn a 1-1 draw against Waltham Abbey at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.

Home keeper Matthew Boylan grabbed the headlines in the first half after he pulled off a number of important saves to keep his side on level terms.

The visitors had the better of the opening 45 minutes and might have felt they deserved to be ahead, attacking midfielder Prince Domafriyie going close on three occasions, but he was unable to find the net.

After the break, Abbey did manage to open the scoring, Richard Asamoah curling past Boylan and into the top corner from the edge of the box, giving the keeper no chance.

With five minutes to go, Rovers found a leveller as Jordan Kinoshi’s fine burst forward into the area saw substitute Temilola Akinbusoye on target, as although both sides had late chances, it ended all square. to earn the hosts a point.