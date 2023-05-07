Brave Stockwood Park are narrowly beaten by Bedford Athletic in thrilling Beds Cup final

Stockwood Park produced a valiant display as they were beaten 31-17 by Bedford Athletic in an outstanding Bedfordshire Cup final on Friday evening.

​The two teams rewound the clock under floodlights in a full on and competitive clash as they produced an outstanding spectacle for a large and partisan crowd in attendance.

Park’s forwards conceded nothing to their opposite numbers, led with great commitment from the front by skipper Jack Brooks, who was well supported by former captains Michael Powell and Tom Childs.

Tom Childs goes over for Stockwood Park - pic: Corinne Lovell

In the backs, scrum half and player of the match Olly Daly was a constant threat to the visitors defence, while Sean Martyn, Will Standring and Alfie Daly defended with tenacity.

Park started slowly and were 12-0 down after seven minutes, however they began their comeback when Daly robbed his opposite number and sprinted clear to dot down on the stroke of half time.

Stockwood took their momentum into the second period, a fine team move allowing Childs to force his way over for a converted score to make it 12-10.

Athletic came back into the game with two tries, one converted, before Park’s outstanding young lock forward Connor Underwood touched down after a powerful run by Rob Jack, with Sean Martyn adding the extras.