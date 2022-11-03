Jordan Reynolds made a winning return to the ring at the weekend - pic: Mtk Global

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds has set his sights on becoming British champion after making a winning return to the ring by beating Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero on points at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Fighting on the undercard of the Katie Taylor versus Karen Elizabeth Carabajal contest hosted by Matchroom Boxing, which saw Taylor retain her titles, Reynolds took on a tough and durable Spanish opponent, with 16 wins from his 36 previous bouts, over six rounds.

He claimed the decision 60-55 on the judges scorecards and immediately turned his attention to the future afterwards, as speaking to Matchroom Boxing, he said: “That’s an honour to be British champion, so step by step, title by title, for the next 18 months, we’ll put it out there, I want to be British champion.”

That was also the view of former IBF Middleweight World champion Darren Barker, part of the team managing Reynolds, who was making his comeback from a serious bicep injury that threatened his career, as he said: "I think that's the most important thing, having him back.

“He's been out a year to the day, so there's always going to be a bit of ring-rust, your timing, your distance, your fitness.

"He would have had some nerves, I know he’s playing it cool, but he's showed us something there that he’s going to be exciting.

“He’s spiteful, he’s aggressive and that’s a big box ticked for Jordan Reynolds.

Advertisement

“We met up a few months ago and instantly I knew he was the sort of bloke I want to manage.

"A top bloke, well mannered, he paid the bill and he’s someone you want to work with as you know he’s going to give 100 per cent each time.

"He’s 28 soon, we've got to be careful with him, we have to manage him carefully, but in about 18 months time I want him to be fighting someone for some sort of title, hopefully the British.”

The bout was Reynolds’ first in exactly 12 months following the injury which almost ended his efforts to reach the top of his craft.

Advertisement

He continued: “I had surgery a few months ago, from having surgery, getting straight back, I've got to give myself a bit of credit.

"I'm hard on myself, but I’m relieved to be here, I felt relieved to be at the media workout two days ago.

"Boxing's my everything. I give so much to boxing and even the surgeon said ‘you might not box again,’ so to overcome that and come back here, now, I'm buzzing.

"I’m grateful, I’ve got a great team behind me and I’m doing my town proud."

Advertisement

On the bout itself, Reynolds added: “I think my pedigree and my amateur background kept me calm.

"I know he's a very, very tough man and I probably started a little bit fast, but I shook off the ring-rust.

"I thought to myself, get back to jabs, as there’s always a little bit of pressure there.

"You need that bit of pressure, it keeps you sharp, so I hope I did them proud and I hope I did Matchroom proud as well.

Advertisement