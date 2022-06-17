Brooks is named Stockwood Park RFC captain

Jack Brooks is Stockwood Park's new captain

Stockwood Park have named Jack Brooks as first team club captain for the 2022-23 season.

Having been a key member of the club for the last nine years, Brooks said of his appointment: “This means a lot and is a ridiculously huge honour, something I never dreamt of happening when I joined all those years ago, but I can’t wait to get going.”

The club have also named Frank Daly, one of four Daly’s to be involved with the club, with his dad Steve an ex-player and his two younger brothers Alfie and Olly, both playing for the senior team, as vice-captain.

Frank Daly is Stockwood Park vice-captain

A product of the club’s mini and youth system, he has made the nine shirt his own in recent years, saying: “I am really excited to be taking on more responsibility this season.

"I can’t wait to work closely with Jack and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Park have also announced their first team management set-up, with head coach Tom Edmunds remaining in place, as he continued: “I’m excited to be heading into my five years as head coach at Stockwood Park.

“After the success on and off the field last season, I can’t wait for what this season will hold.”

First team manager, head of playing and director of rugby is Seamus Griffin, with first team and club lead physio Kirstie Spring, as first team assist backs players coach is Brandon Lewsey, who said: “Helping at the start of last season when I was injured helped me learn a lot about getting the best out of the lads.

“I’m excited about playing this season but also trying to help the backs improve.”

The club have also confirmed that Tim Franks will remain second team captain, as he said: “I can’t wait to start my second year as captain of the twos.

"We kept building throughout the season and I’m looking forward to seeing this carry on in the new season.”

Second team head coach Darren Roan said: “Last year was a great experience for me leading a senior team for the first time.

"I feel like this season I am ready to really push on and help the lads be even more ready for game day.”

Cameron Heywood has been named second team manager, adding: “I’m looking forward to contributing to the success of the second team on and off the field this season.

"I can’t wait to start my new role and help the second team get ready for the new season.”

The third team captain for is Dan Hooper, who has spent many years at the club being in a number of positions in the playing side and committee.