Brown and Scott bowl their way victory at Gobowling Dunstable summer tournament

Winners: Cameron Brown and Lorna Scott

Gobowling Dunstable are holding a series of summer tenpin bowling tournaments, the first of which took place earlier this month.

Sponsored by D Carpentry of Leighton Buzzard, Future Design & Engineering of Dunstable and the Sundon Model Shop, 42 bowlers competing in the opening event.

Junior Cameron Brown won the handicap section and Lorna Scott from Houghton Regis claimed the scratch section honours, while James Wheeler shot the highest game of 289.

The tournament also included some novel ways to win some extra prize money, as one bowler was chosen at random to knock down as many pins as possible in two minutes, with every pin earning them £1, James McMinn managing a total of 37 pins.