Cardinal Newman excel at Schools Championships

Junior Boys - Lex Mitchell, Joseph Cashin and Freddy Findlay

The Luton Senior Schools Cross Country Championships made a welcome return to Stockwood Park recently with some excellent team and individual results.

Cardinal Newman was once again the outstanding school winning four of the six age group events.

They shared the intermediate honours with Queen Elizabeth on points with Putteridge and the Chiltern Academy winning the Intermediate and Junior Boys respectively.

Junior Girls - Anna Berdan, Grace Smith and Kia Scott-Farmer

There were many outstanding performances with emphatic wins by Holly Lathwell (Stopsley), Joseph Cashin (Queen Elizabeth) and Grace Smith (Putteridge).

The most surprising however came from Lower Junior Kayleigh Thomkins still a primary student at Someries school.

Luton AC would welcome every competitor who took part to the club, contact [email protected]

Lower Junior Boys - Harley Mitchell, Daniel Barbar and Omarion Townsend

Lower Junior Girls - Kayleigh Thomkins, Nicola Morris and Milly Joe Evans

Intermediate Girls – Holly Lathwell, Sofia Mahmuaj and Cynthia Adenira