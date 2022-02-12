Cardinal Newman excel at Schools Championships
Fine results from Cross Country event
The Luton Senior Schools Cross Country Championships made a welcome return to Stockwood Park recently with some excellent team and individual results.
Cardinal Newman was once again the outstanding school winning four of the six age group events.
They shared the intermediate honours with Queen Elizabeth on points with Putteridge and the Chiltern Academy winning the Intermediate and Junior Boys respectively.
There were many outstanding performances with emphatic wins by Holly Lathwell (Stopsley), Joseph Cashin (Queen Elizabeth) and Grace Smith (Putteridge).
The most surprising however came from Lower Junior Kayleigh Thomkins still a primary student at Someries school.
Luton AC would welcome every competitor who took part to the club, contact [email protected]