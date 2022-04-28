Champions Stockwood Park end season with big victory over rivals Bourne

Leading the way: Stockwood Park’s influential skipper Tom Childs - pic: Corinne Lovell

Champions Stockwood Park completed what has been an outstanding campaign with another stunning seven-try victory, winning 49-14 at home to Bourne on Saturday.

Park, already league champions and promoted to the next tier, faced Bourne who themselves have been promotion candidates for most of the season.

In no mood to ease up though despite the title being secured, Stockwood attacked the Bourne defence from the start, managing seven excellent team tries, running some in from deep in their own half and displaying all the handling skills which have been evident throughout the campaign.

Park had led 21-7 at half-time thanks to scores from lock Sean McIntyre, fly-half Brandon Lewsey and Jordan Fadoju, the right winger a constant threat to the visitors defence.

In the second half and playing into the wind, Park added a further four tries from No 8 Michael Powell, lock Scott Jeffries, centre Sean Martyn and Fadoju.

Martyn kicked all seven conversions with a brilliant performance from the tee to score 19 points himself.

This season’s successful league campaign and the way the team have played throughout has been a credit to their inspirational skipper Tom Childs and talented and influential head coach Tom Edmonds.

Park now complete their season with the final of the Bedfordshire Shield next Saturday against neighbours Luton RFC at Newlands Road.

» Dunstablians ended their league season with a 27-19 victory at Spalding as they finished second in the table, 12 points behind leaders Stockwood, earning 18 wins out of 22 games.

» Luton RFC finished their campaign with a 22-18 defeat to Queens.

It meant the Newlands Road side were down in eighth place with nine wins, one draw and 12 defeats from their 22 league matches.

» Stockwood Park Ladies have finished their Women's NC 2 Midlands (Central) season in fifth place.