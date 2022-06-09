Cherry is the pick of the bunch for Dunstable Town during Hitchin win

Dunstable Town CC were in action at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

A fine all-round display from Sam Cherry saw Dunstable Town beat Hitchin by 64 runs in their Saracens Herts League Championship match on Saturday.

Cherry came into bat at 24-1, putting on 96 with in-form opener Matthew Woodcock.

He was dismissed for 42, Woodcock going on to make 66, as although wickets fell, Josh Thompson (34) and Jonny Rice (27) added 49 to help their side to 229-8.

With the ball, Cherry then took 3-38 from nine overs, as Harry McBrearty claimed 2-19, Robert Simpkins 2-16 and Adam Lewis 2-24 as Hitchin were dismissed for 165.

The IIs were defeated, losing by 27 runs to Potton Town in Division Three A.

Elliot Spokes claimed 3-30 as Joe Thorne took 2-20 and Chris Pell 2-52 in the hosts' 175-8.

Dunstable looked way off at 80-6 once Stuart Harvey (24) was out as although Ciaran Newton (33) and Thorne (20) put on 57, when they went, the innings subsided to 148 all out.

The IIIs were put to the sword by Harpenden IV in Division Eight B, losing by nine wickets.

Opener Ian Horton made 77 and Daniel Nutkins 40 not out as Dunstable totalled 167-5 from 40 overs.

That was no problem to Harpenden as they put on 147 for the first wicket, eventually getting home comfortably at 171-1.