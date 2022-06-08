Christie and Carney both sign on for AFC Dunstable

BJ Christie is staying at AFC Dunstable

Leading scorer BJ Christie and long-serving defender Newman Carney have committed their futures to AFC Dunstable for the 2022-23 season.

Christie has made nearly 450 appearances and scored almost 350 goals for the OD's in a career that started at the club when he was just 15, while ex-Luton youngster Carney is approaching 300 matches.

The pair have joined Lewis Thorpe (formerly Ferrell), Nathan Frater, Kieran Hamilton and Brett Longden in agreeing to remain at Creasey Park for the new term.

The men's first team and development team held their presentation night last Friday, as Sam McClelland swept up most of the awards for the senior side, taking the Supporters, Managers and Players Player of the Year prizes.

The centre back had an outstanding season showing consistency throughout and a desire to learn and improve every week, as he has already put pen to paper for another term under the tutelage of Steve Heath.

Christie picked up the Top Goalscorer award for his 30 league and cup strikes

For the development team, full back Brynn Davies took the Supporters and Managers awards with keeper Josh Bowler voted Players Player.

Both had excellent seasons, with Bowler making one first team appearance in the 2-1 win at Kempston Rovers, although he will be most remembered for saving three penalties in a row to help AFC win the Bedfordshire Intermediate Cup after a shoot-out.

John Shamalo, who was on target in that game, took the Top Goalscorer award.

The club also announced this week that they have new sponsors for their away kit next season with 1981 Events now on board.

A statement said: “1981 Events have come on board to sponsor the away kit and also work with us in the community to reach out to people to get to know more about the club.

"Darren Jones of 1981 Events is highly enthusiastic about the partnership and hopefully he will work with us for years to come having been a sponsor previously.