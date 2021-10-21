Christie scores twice as AFC win again

AFC Dunstable beat near neighbours Biggleswade FC 3-2 in an action-packed Southern League Division One Central encounter on Saturday which saw both teams reduced to 10 men.

Alex Marsh had put the visitors ahead but AFC levelled when BJ Christie’s penalty was saved and he converted the rebound.

Alasan Ann was then dismissed in the final few minutes of the first period as the sides headed in all square at half time.

After the break, the numbers were swiftly evened up when George Bailey saw red for his challenge on Newman Carney, as Christie then scored his second of the game with a back post header from Lewis Ferrell’s cross on 59 minutes.

Just over five minutes from the end, Charlie Pattison scored to put the hosts 3-1 in front, although it was a nervy final few minutes for the OD’s when Marsh’s deflected shot found its way past Jamie Head.