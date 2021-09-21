Christophi leads Dunstable to a first league win of the season by beating Harpenden

Dunstable Town won their first league game of the season under caretaker manager Anthony Christophi at the weekend, beating second placed Harpenden Town 2-1.

The hosts, who saw manager Gareth Jackson resign from his position last week, only had only one league goal to show from 540 minutes of action before kick-off, as it would have taken a brave person to correctly predict the scoreline.

There was some sustained early pressure from the visitors who moved the ball around nicely and got into some good positions without being able to cause any real damage.

Dunstable grew into the game and began to exert themselves, going ahead in the 25th minute with a delightfully struck shot from Tyler Fry who in so doing, doubled his, and the club’s tally of league goals for the campaign.

The opener seemed to give the players increased confidence and the crowd of 149 began urging them on as one so nearly became two a couple of minutes later when captain Chris Stapleton sprung the offside trap but saw his shot go wide.

With the Blues defence looking tight, compact and organised, while keeper Dan Gould was on top form, there was no way through for Harpenden when they did get forward.

After the break, former Blue Ryan Plowright levelled the scores only for Gary Jones to strike a superbly placed free kick beyond the outstretched dive of Alex Desmond to restore Dunstable’s advantage five minutes later.

The entertaining match then ebbed and flowed going into the final 10 minutes, as Gould needed to be at his imperious best to deny Harpenden what looked like a certain equaliser.

A few minutes later the final whistle blew to everyone’s great relief, with the players receiving a conquering heroes’ reception as they walked up the tunnel.