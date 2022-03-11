Classy Dunstable make it 13 unbeaten with comfortable Colney win

Dunstable Town purred through the gears on Saturday to put on a fine display of attacking football and complete the double over London Colney, winning their SSML Premier Division clash 3-0.

The turnaround under Joe Deeney and Kyle Durcan carried on to make it 13 unbeaten, with seven wins and six draws, Town now sitting 10th, sending the majority of the 214 crowd home happy.

Remell Stirling, younger brother of J’Ardell, came in for his debut, as the Blues went ahead after 20 minutes when another pinpoint corner from Dan Naylor was headed home by Kyle Faulkner.

It was 2-0 just before half time, as Terrence Muchineripi’s wonderful long range attempt flew into the top corner, another contender for the Goal of the Month award.

Two became three soon after the break when Stirling tucked the ball home after Muchineripi’s shot had been parried.

Wave after wave of blue shirts swept forward but no further goals were scored thanks to the heroics of the Colney keeper.