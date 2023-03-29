​Collier bags a hat-trick as AFC Dunstable thrash bottom side FC Romania

​​Louie Collier scored a hat-trick as AFC Dunstable hammered basement team FC Romania 5-1 in their Southern League Division One Central clash on Saturday.

Brynn Davies made his maiden senior competitive start after coming through the development team for the game played on Non-League Day and in front of a fine crowd of 270, while another youngster Danio Brown was a second half substitute.

The visitors gave the OD’s an early scare when they hit the post in the opening minute, as it took Steve Heath’s side a while to get going, but they went on to take the lead on the half hour, Luke Beckwith sidefooting home from close range after efforts by Nathan Frater and Max Bustamante were blocked.

AFC's Louie Collier celebrates with Max Bustamante - pic: Angel Cooper Photography

AFC were then handed a boost when Christopher John was sent off for an off the ball incident six minutes later, Collier quickly making it 2-0 with an angled drive.

Romania were awarded a penalty six minutes into the second half, but their hopes of halving the deficit were dashed by an excellent save from Jamie Head.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they were then further behind when Jordon Frederick’s through ball released Max Bustamante to score with ease.

Collier added his second in the 59th minute, before AFC had a spot-kick of their own when Zion Selassie-Yoseph was fouled by keeper Emmanuel Olajide, who saved from 12 yards.

The treble finally came with 20 minutes left, Selassie-Yoseph setting Collier up for an easy tap-in, as Romania had a consolation through Ernold Haxhiu, coming with AFC down to 10 men due to the hat-trick hero taken off with an injury.

AFC are at Biggleswade Town this weekend.

