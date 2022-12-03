Collier on the spot as AFC Dunstable edge out Dunstable Town in Beds Senior Cup

AFC Dunstable won 2-1 at Dunstable Town on Wednesday night - pic: Liam Smith

AFC Dunstable progressed to the next round of the Beds Senior Cup with a 2-1 over Creasey Park co-tenants Dunstable Town on Wednesday evening.

A depleted squad due to injury and unavailability made team selection difficult for manager Steve Heath, as with some players playing out of position, it was a professional performance, which enabled the OD's to book an away tie against Potton United.

Lewis Thorpe made his first appearance after a six week injury lay off, while development team goalkeeper Josh Bowler came in for his first game of the season, and fit-again Tra Lucas returning for a substitute appearance.

The opening 20 minutes were cagey with Town going closest, while am McClelland headed wide from Lucas Kirkpatrick's free kick.

Max Hercules crashed a free kick off the bar a minute later as AFC began to up the tempo, Louie Collier having two chances on the half hour mark when a shot went wide and then great team play saw him in on goal but keeper Connor Coulson smothered his effort.

The pressure told in the 34th minute though when Brett Longden's free kick into the area landed at McClelland's feet and he promptly fired home the opener against his former club.

John Shamalo had a shot wide just before the break as the visitors began to dictate play, but the second half started with Town on the front foot and enjoying their best spell of the game.

Bowler made a superb save low down to his right and followed it up with another block, but the Blues’ pressure paid off when a cross fell to the unmarked Danny Webb at the back post who couldn't miss with a close range header to level the scores.

AFC retained the lead from the spot five minutes later when Shamalo and Coulson came together in the box, the referee awarding a penalty and Collier converting with confidence.

Heath’s side were beginning to dominate possession and looked comfortable on the ball with Ben Farrell dictating play from the middle of the park.

Luke Beckwith shot over on the hour mark before Shamalo couldn't finish off a fine team move, which ended with him swivelling in the box before hitting a shot high over the bar.

McClelland had another header go wide at the back post in the 66th minute before Charlie Pattison did extremely well to block Joe Sellers-West’s strike.

There were bookings for Longden and Pattison in quick succession in the last 10 minutes, the only blot on their positive performances have played in unnatural positions throughout.

Luke Dunston shot wide for the hosts and Shamalo fired over again, but AFC had done enough to reach the next round.

Heath’s side are back at Creasey Park this afternoon with another local derby when Barton Rovers visit with an earlier kick off time of 12.30pm.

AFC: Bowler; Pattison; Longden; Thorpe; McClelland; Kirkpatrick; Hercules; Farrell; Shamalo (R Frater 90); Collier; Beckwith (Lucas 71).

Subs not used: Abraham, Head, Langston.