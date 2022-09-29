Collier scores stoppage time equaliser as AFC Dunstable are held by Hertford Town in eight-goal thriller

Charlie Pattinson celebrates scoring AFC Dunstable's first goal - pic: Angel-Tia Cooper

Louie Collier scored a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a point for AFC Dunstable in a thrilling 4-4 draw at home to Hertford Town on Tuesday night.

With the game rescheduled after the events on the pitch a month ago which saw visiting player Potchu Mendes taken seriously ill, it was great to see him attend the game looking well and on the road to recovery.

The game itself was surprisingly a fiery one in places but nonetheless an enthralling match with both defences having lapses in concentration to contribute to an eight-goal feast of football.

Manager Steve Heath made two changes from FA Trophy win at Thatcham on Saturday, Alasan Ann coming in for Ryan Frater and Charlie Pattison making his first start in nearly 10 months for Collier, with new signing Michael Shamalo on the bench.

The match started as it ended, at a frantic pace and with only two minutes on the clock, Dontai Stewart picked up a bouncing ball 10 yards into the AFC half and unleashed a superb effort that flew over Jamie Head and into the net.

OD’s wing wizard Max Hercules shot over five minutes later before the game settled down, as the hosts levelled after 20 minutes when Pattison dispossessed Ben Herd 20 yards out and fired home a fantastic strike.

Jordon Frederick and Charlie Payne both went into the book for a continued off the ball spat followed by efforts from Hercules and Lucas Kirkpatrick that were off target and straight at keeper Ronnie Sandford.

Stewart was lucky not to be brandished a yellow card for a late foul on Pattison and was even luckier only to get yellow when his high, late foul on Lewis Thorpe was seen as a red card offence by many, minutes later.

Two minutes before half time Oluwatamilore Ogunnowa fired over for Hertford before John Shamalo did the same for AFC.

However, a mix-up in the Hertford back-line allowed him to break into the area only to be bundled over by Sandford for a clear penalty, which Hercules converted with conviction.

The second period saw Pattison shoot off target in the 49th minute before Ogunnowa levelled the scores six minutes later when Head palmed away a shot, which fell kindly to his opponent who converted from close range.

Trying to guess who would score next was near on impossible, John Shamalo causing havoc with his pace as he was brought down in the area once more, Hercules stepping up for a second time to make it 3-2 with 63 minutes gone.

Substitute Luke Beckwith had a shot saved by Sandford before Daniel Ogbonna hit the outside of the post, Michael Shamalo replacing his brother moments later.

With 10 minutes to go Hercules drove down the right and crossed superbly, causing Chris Gosling to almost hit the back of his own net.

The game turned into a quite unbelievable ending with seven minutes left when Stewart found himself all alone at the back post to give Head no chance and make it 3-3.

In tradition with the game Beckwith also came close a minute later when his shot hit the chest of a defender a couple of yards out and was cleared to safety.

More was to come and again a lapse in concentration allowed Ogbonna to score what many thought was the winner in the 89th minute but deep into injury time, Beckwith hit a fine cushioned pass over the Hertford defence into the path of Collier who superbly lobbed Sandford for a dramatic equaliser.

AFC entertain Walthamstow at Creasey Park on Saturday in another league match, kick-off 3pm.

AFC: Head; Thorpe; Okito; Ann; McClelland; Tavernier (Collier 63); Hercules; Frederick; J Shamalo (M Shamalo 75); Kirkpatrick: Pattison (Beckwith 63).

Subs not used: Abraham, R Frater.

