AFC Dunstable's Gedeon Okito looks to put a challenge in during the weekend's 1-1 draw - pic: Chris Myatt

Louie Collier scored a second half equaliser as AFC Dunstable battled back to gain a point in their 1-1 Southern League Division One Central draw at Kidlington on Saturday.

Steve Heath’s side were hit by further injury troubles as Christian Tavernier and Arel Amu missed out, Ben Farrell and Collier returning to the starting line-up.

The opening stages saw Jamie Head called into action as early as the third minute, thwarting Connor Ferguson after he raced through.

Moments later Collier hit a fine half volley which Joe Gorman palmed behind for a corner, while Jordon Frederick shot over and Gedeon Okito's cross narrowly evaded everyone.

Ten minutes before half time a good ball from Ryan Frater to Okito saw Max Hercules test Gorman but the scores remained goalless.

After the break, Head prevented Kidlington from opening the scoring, while Lucas Kirkpatrick’s 20-yard drive flew wide.

AFC did had the ball in the net shortly afterwards, but Collier was adjudged offside when Charlie Pattison's flick fell to him in the six yard box.

The deadlock was broken just after the hour mark though when Ferguson drilled a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Heath’s side responded well as Kirkpatrick’s venomous attempt was palmed away by Gorman, but they levelled in the 68th minute when a flick-on by Frederick fell to Collier who volleyed home from 18 yards.

AFC nearly took the lead moments later when Pattison's fine cross was almost turned into his own net by a Kidlington defender, as the final stages saw few chances created, both teams settling for a hard-fought point.

The Creasy Park side meet Dunstable Town in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup tonight and host Barton Rovers in the league on Saturday.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Farrell; Hercules; Frederick; Collier (Shamalo 85); Kirkpatrick; Pattison (Beckwith 78).

Subs not used: Thorpe, Langston.

MOM: Gedeon Okito.

