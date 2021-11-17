Collins and Goldbourne strike to give 61 FC a vital victory

The 61 FC (Luton) claimed a crucial 2-1 victory in their SSML Division Two six-pointer against fellow strugglers Codicote on Saturday.

With both sides on nine points ahead of the game, but the visitors a place lower due to goal difference, there was all to play for, as the hosts were much the better team throughout the first half.

They scored early on through Max Evans’ well-taken goal, but 61 FC might have levelled with a golden opportunity of their own, only to miss an open goal.

Codicote then had a massive chance to double their advantage just before the break when winning a penalty, keeper Daniel Bobinski making a superb save to ensure the deficit stayed at just one.

The second half saw the visitors come flying out of the blocks, scoring twice in the opening stages.

The first came after good work from Reece Goldbourne who put it on a plate for Bradley Collins to make it 1-1 on 50 minutes.

It was then 2-1 to 61 FC just seven minutes later as Ashley Gardner’s header was converted by Goldbourne.

Although Codicote pressed late on, the visitors held firm to climb above their opponents and sit third bottom ahead of this weekend’s trip to Eynesbury United.