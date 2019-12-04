Combat sports’ Prosper and Patsalides among the top award winners at the Love Luton ceremony

It was a clean sweep for the town’s fighters at the 10th Love Luton Awards ceremony last Thursday night.

The event celebrates the achievements of truly remarkable people from the area.

Boxer Kay Prosper was awarded the Sporting Inspiration award, sponsored by Luton Town FC, for his exploits inside and outside the ring.

A youth worker by day, Prosper was crowned English super lightweight champion in October when he defeated Sam O’Maison at Bethnal Green’s famous York Hall venue.

Prosper is the first Luton fighter to win an English title and he pipped fellow fighter Frankie Storey to the much-coveted award.

Storey had been nominated having been voted Best Senior Boxer and Prospect Of The Year by his club Finchley and District ABC.

Storm Gym’s Roma Patsalides completed the sweep having been awarded the Young Achiever award, which was sponsored by Barnfield College, for winning and defending multiple world titles in 2019.

Kickboxer Roma capped off the evening by picking up the People’s Choice gong as voted by the public.

This nicely rounded off a fantastic night for the town’s combat sports representatives at the presentation evening.