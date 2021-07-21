Connor hits a stunning 143 in Dunstable IIs win

Dunstable Town CC lost to table-topping Bishop’s Stortford in the Herts League Championship after being bowled out for just 107 on Saturday.

Rowan Bascetta-Pollitt’s 137-ball 43 showed the most resistance for Dunstable, who took three early wickets through Luke Cherry and Harry McBrearty before Stortford reached their target four wickets down.

Marcus Connor’s magnificent 143 led the IIs to a crushing 184-run win over Parkfield and Headstone.

Connor scored 95 more than any other Dunstable batsman as they racked up 291, Joe Thorne adding 48.

The centurion finished with more than Parkfield and Headstone could muster between them as Chris Pell’s 4-37 and Harsil Dixit’s 3-22 skittled them for just 107.

The IIIs were on the wrong side of an exciting encounter against Old Minchendenians as they succumbed with a ball to spare.

Dunstable reached 225-9 thanks to 74 from Salman Tanveer and Ricky Joshi’s 66.

They looked to have the game in hand before 72 from the visitors’ number 10 loosened their grip, losing by one wicket with one ball to spare.

Alastair Grass’ maiden adult half century took the IVs to victory over Luton Caribbean IIs as they successfully chased 181 with four wickets and nine balls in hand.

The Sunday first XI earned a 96-run win over Eversholt to ease their relegation fears from the Beds County League Premier Division.

Matt Woodcock top scored with 66, followed by 54 from Jay Parmar and Ian Gilbert’s 48 as they posted 259-8.

Eversholt, who now sit just 17 points above Dunstable, were all out for 163.

Over 450 runs were scored at Lancot Park as the IIs lost to New Bradwell by 35 runs.

Harry Griffin took 3-40 to set up a run-chase of 251 from 40 overs, but despite 44 from Ben Adamson, 39 from Steve Rumball and 27 from Lee Pratt, Dunstable could only reach 215-9 in reply.

The IIIs rounded out the weekend in style with a 112-run win over Biggleswade II. Robbie Coe (61) and Joe Thorne (60) followed Ian Horton’s 46 to set a total of 220 from their 40 overs.

Josh Caitlin (3-21) and Charlie Beard (3-18) ensured Biggleswade would never get close to their target, bowled out for 108 in reply.

Dunstable Town U15s lost by 47 runs to Lutonian in the County U15 South.

Mohammed Junaid took 2-16 as Lutonian reached 122-5, while there were also wickets for Musanna Hussain (1-15), Ollie Thaker (1-12) and Charlie Beard (1-28).

Dunstable struggled with the bat, but some resistance from Hussain (16) and Junaid (13 not out) led them to 75-8.

The U19s beat Eaton Bray U19s by 112 runs in their friendly clash.

Robbie Coe hit 52 and Ryan Connor 53, with Baljeevan Singh making 24 as Dunstable totalled 210-2 in 20 overs.