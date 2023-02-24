​​Dunstable Swimming Club had numerous swimmers competing at the Swim England Bedfordshire County Championships 2023, held at the Inspire 50m Pool in Luton recently, winning a host of medals from the event.

The club picked up 13 golds, 14 silvers and 16 bronze medals, their biggest tally of wins from the Junior age groups in the last 10 years, as they had more finalists this year than they managed in the last three Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Numerous personal best times were achieved, along with Regional times as well, including Elsa Cooke in the 50m and 100m butterfly, plus George Hearn in the 50m butterfly.

The club also now have several swimmers holding the County Championship title with golds for Jessica Medlicott, Ellie King, Aimee Sanders and Nathaniel Pantazi, in the 50m freestyle, 200m individual medley, 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 200m mixed medley and mixed freestyle relay.

Dunstable saw many swimmers decorated with silver and bronze in the finals, including Jenny Davis, Evie Armstrong and Amber Flitton.

The younger girls took bronze in the medley relay, as the club won bronze in the ladies medley relay and silver in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club statement said: "DSC are extremely proud of all the swimmers that competed, won medals, achieved PBs, reached the finals, gained regional times, had their first debuts and returned with awesome comebacks. Well done to you all.

"The training and hard work that they put in weekly is reflected in their achievements and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

If you are interested in joining Dunstable Swimming Club, they have squads ranging from Academy to Masters, with the club also happy to receive any sponsorship or welcome any volunteers to the committee or poolside roles.

For more information, contact [email protected], or visit the website at www.dunstablesc.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement