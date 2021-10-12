Crawley Green defeat Flackwell Heath to earn first SSML Premier away win of the season

Crawley Green produced a gritty second half performance to earn their first away league win of the season on Saturday, beating Flackwell Heath 3-1.

The visitors had the better of the opening chances and took the lead after 24 minutes when Dan Blackman played in Isiah Brown-Smith.

He crossed for Taylor Rhiney who saw his shot parried on to the post by Jonathan O’Sullivan, Luke Andrews following up to score.

The hosts rallied and should have done better with chances falling to Jack Taylor and Adam Thomas who both missed the target.

This season Crawley have often conceded goals close to the break but it was the Maroons turn to score in added time, Blackman whipping in a free kick from the right and Ehizosie Oifoh finding the net.

Heath dominated in the second half as they looked to get a foothold in the game. Simeon Weekes and Ben Fraser both having efforts saved by Mark Blower before they reduced the arrears after 66 minutes, skipper James Essex heading home a free kick.

With 20 minutes to go Crawley’s keeper Blower was injured when he was clattered after punching the ball to safety.

He bravely carried on and Heath sensed this was their chance to win the game, Kane Guy lobbing over when faced with a hobbling Blower.

Green sub Wesley Iroegibu then made a terrific run and crossed for Jake Tabor to ram the ball home with seven minutes left.

Wesley had another fine foray shortly afterwards but he shot over when Tabor was free in the middle.

The Maroons weathered a late onslaught from Heath, clearing Kieran Floyd’s attempt off the line as Blower managed to keep out Guy’s shot.

Crawley, now 13th in the table, entertain eighth placed Harefield United this evening.

Crawley Green Reserves drew 3-3 with AFC Oakley thanks to goals from Kieran Malone and Timitayo Akerele’s brace.