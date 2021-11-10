Crawley Green produce battling display but Rangers are too good

Crawley Green put in a gutsy performance against high-flying opponents Risborough Rangers on Saturday but were beaten 4-0 to continue their woes at the foot of the table.

The visitors dominated throughout as the Maroons were content to soak up the pressure and try to hit the visitors on the break.

Daniel Blackman had an early shot saved by Jack Brooker and Luke Andrews teed up Kienan Malone who fired over.

Rangers replied with a cross from the right which Asher Yearwood headed wide, while home keeper Mark Blower made two fine saves to deny Yearwood and Marcus Wyllie.

The pressure finally told in the 36th minute though when Kieron Schmidt headed home to open the scoring.

Green should have equalised just before the break when Ollie Brennan went clear but he shot tamely at Brooker who saved easily.

In the second period, Blackman had a free kick headed wide by Malone and Rangers replied with a header from Wyllie which hit the bar.

Risborough started to up the intensity and on the hour they doubled their lead through Yearwood

The overworked Maroons battled manfully but conceded two more goals in the last five minutes, Yearwood netting a stunning drive and Schmidt beating Blower from 25 yards.

The reserves beat Cranfield United 3-1 with strikes from Lui Sarrington, George Onwusonye and an own goal.