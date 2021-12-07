Crawley Green suffer disappointing home defeat to London Colney

Crawley Green suffered a bitterly disappointing home defeat to London Colney on Saturday in what had been a must-win game for the Maroons.

Up against a side who were fifth bottom of the division, Crawley had the perfect chance to open the scoring on five minutes, Joe Hankins fouled in the area for a penalty that Daniel Blackman saw well saved by Montel Joseph, the rebound also hacked away.

With Colney looking dangerous on both flanks, they took the lead on 23 minutes when left back Jonathan Maskuka got forward and his cross found Herbie Townsend whose shot was parried by Mitchell Howe, Andre Obetola tapping in the loose ball.

The crossbar saved Green from going two down, Obetola shooting against the woodwork from 25 yards, while just before the break, Jimmy Hartley’s cross was just ahead of the visiting forwards.

Five minutes after half time, Crawley drew level with an unstoppable shot from Graham Clark as the Maroons, at the bottom of the table, looked well placed to go on and register victory.

However, with an hour gone, Andrew Simmons made a penetrating run through the midfield unchallenged, as he played in Hartley to put the visitors 2-1 up.

It got worse for Green, as two minutes later Finbar King’s effort made it 3-1, the Colney player also converting a penalty in the closing stages to complete the scoring.

Crawley visit Oxhey Jets in the League Challenge Trophy tonight and then go to Leighton Town in the league on Saturday.