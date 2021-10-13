Dees make it two wins from two by grinding down Bourne

Action from Dunstablians win over Bourne on Saturday - pic: John Chatterley

Dunstablians picked up a second successive win of the Midlands Three East South season by defeating Bourne 16-6 at Bidwell Hill on Saturday.

With enforced changes due to injury and unavailability, Dees continued to demonstrate their set-piece dominance from previous matches in both the scrum and line-out resulting in Bourne not escaping their own half during the first quarter.

The hosts’ defensive sets underlined the work that had been undertaken in the prolonged Covid lay-off, but despite their forward dominance, Dunstablians were restricted to two penalties on 18 and 25 minutes from co-captain Kevin Boland to lead 6-0 at the break.

Dunstablians were too strong for Bourne - pic: John Chatterley

The second period showed a similar story to the first, with continued forward dominance from Dees.

However, due to some interpretation with the referee at the breakdown and contact area, Bourne were now moving into their opponents half and were rewarded with a penalty of their own on 56 minutes, which they duly converted.

The game progressed into the last quarter with Dunstablians being thwarted by a combination of their own dominance and refereeing decisions going against them, as just when it looked like no tries were going to be scored, they made inroads into the Bourne half.

Well inside the 22, the hosts’ dominating pack continued to drive Bourne back enabling co-captain Mikey Morris to pick up and cross the whitewash, Boland adding the extras.