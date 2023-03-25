​Luton Ladies reached the Beds County Cup final after winning 3-1 at rivals AFC Dunstable in their semi-final clash on Sunday.

​The visitors set the tempo from kick-off with a high press, as they looked like scoring early on, Andie Dickens coming close twice within the space of a minute, both attempts narrowly missing the target.

Luton did break the deadlock with 14 minutes gone, a superb team move seeing the ball being shifted from left to right, with Shanice Lewis playing in Lil Sanders who fired into the top corner.

The Hatters continued to control the game for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, Shakeela Hussain, who was handed her first start, going close on numerous occasions after some tremendous footwork, while Kim Newns saw her shot sail wide.

After the interval, Luton doubled their lead on the 58 minute mark as Dickens found Leyah Maddix in the box, her first touch excellent as she beat a defender and then nutmegged the AFC keeper.

AFC were back in it moments later, Mollie Burgess producing a clinical finish to convert a free kick from the edge of the box

Luton continued their search for a third and in stoppage time came close only for Hussain to be denied by a great save from the home stopper.

Star performer Andie Dickens

Shortly afterwards, they did put the game to bed when Liv Abraham’s scissor kick cross was volleyed into the net by star performer Dickens.

Victory sees the Hatters take on Bedford in the final on Wednesday, April 26, as manager Rob Burton said: “It was a dominant display from the ladies and a well earned win.

"A star performance from Andie Dickens, who deservedly came away with a goal, assist and player of the match.

"We will use this to fuel our fire and push on in all competitions now.”

The ladies, who are fifth in the Eastern Region Women's League Premier Division, host Colney Heath in the League Cup quarter-final at Barton Rovers tomorrow.

