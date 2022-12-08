Disappointment for Dunstable Town as Blues are knocked out of the FA Vase by Tring Athletic

Kelvin Osei-Addo scores from the spot for Dunstable - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town’s FA Vase adventure was ended after a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home to fellow SSML Premier Division side Tring Athletic on Sunday.

In front of a crowd of 252, the visitors had moved into a two goal lead after just half an hour, with Godlove Oppong on target twice.

Advertisement

Danny Webb headed wide for the hosts, but Dunstable were back in the game after the break, Tolu Ikuyinminu fouled in the area and substitute Kelvin Osei-Addo reducing the arrears with a 53rd minute penalty.

Tring extended their lead on 75 minutes through Leo Farruch, which left Joe Deeney’s side with a mountain to climb in the closing stages.

They pulled one back when Osei-Addo found Webb to make it 3-2 with five minutes to go but it wasn’t enough to force a replay, as the Blues exited the competition.

This weekend, Dunstable are at Biggleswade United in the league.

Advertisement