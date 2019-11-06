Divers leave Southampton competition in the medals

Luton Diving Club competitors claimed medals and personal best scores at the Southampton Invitational Diving Competition.

Coaches Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell took a team to compete at The Quays, returning with two golds, five silvers, three bronzes.

Day one got off to a flying start with the club winning four medals, along with six divers clocking PBs.

Alfie won silver in Group C boys’ 3m with Jorden claiming bronze on 1m.

In the gir|ls’ group D platform, Skye won silver and Hannah bronze.

Katie fought hard and made her way through the preliminaries and into to the 1m final, finishing fourth with a score of 113.80.

In the boys’ 1m, Alfie and Joshua both missed out on the final by finishing in fourth and sixth.

But both came back fighting in the platform event, qualifying for the final with Joshua claiming a PB (203.25).

Alfie went on to secure bronze with a score of 133.95 and Joshua took fourth.

The girls’ Group C, the biggest group with 37 divers, saw Luton’s members work hard.

On 1m, Tilly finished 13th (167.85), Baye 15th, Lucy joint 24th and Hannah 35th.

This was a great result for Lucy and Hannah C, with it being their first experience competing at this level.

On 3m, the success continued for the club.

Lucy fought hard and finished 16th with a score of 174.30, as Baye came 13th and Tilly 22nd.

During the day Luton DC claimed one gold, two silvers and a bronze to add to their success.

On the final day Katie dived well in the girls’ 3m event, just missing out on the final by a mere four points.

In the Group C platform, Tilly finished 23rd and Lucy 14th (PB 166.90), while in the Girls’ D 1m, Hannah produced a fine display, winning a silver medal.

On 3m they worked hard to finish in the top spot.

Hannah claimed gold with a score of 111.05 and Skye silver.

With a further gold and silver from Jorden in the 3m and platform events and a super score of 177.80, Luton DC finished the day on a high.