Diving club retain their East Region team trophy

Luton Diving Club defended their Swim England East Region Club Championships team trophy in Southend.

Coaches Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell led the club to six golds, seven silvers and eight bronzes.

In the junior girls’ 1m, Caitlin took bronze (122.50 points) ahead of Hannah in fifth, Skye seventh, Tilly eighth, Baye ninth, Hannah C 11th, Lucy 12th and Tobi 27th.

The platform event saw Lucy take gold (132.40), Caitlin silver (128.55), Tilly fifth and Skye seventh.

On 3m, Lily won silver (139.90) and Lyra bronze (138.80). Skye finished fourth, Caitlin fifth, Lucy sixth, Hannah seventh, Baye ninth, Tilly 10th, and Hannah C 19th.

In the senior women’s 1m event, Amy won gold (228.05 )and Katie bronze (182.40). Chloe finished 11th, Asher 13th, Olivia 17th, Alliyah 20th and Charlotte 23rd.

In the platform, Amy and Katie won gold and silver respectively. Olivia finished 10th, Asher 12th, Chloe 13th, Alliyah 19th and Charlotte 20th.

On 3m, Amy won silver and Katie just missed out on a medal. Chloe finished fifth, Asher seventh, Olivia ninth, Charlotte 20th and Alliyah 21st.

The boys’ 3m event saw Alfie win silver (185.60) and Max bronze (184.70). Jorden, Joshua, Ludo and Oscar finished fourth, fifth, sixth and eighth.

In the boys’ 1m, Max won silver (164.20) and Joshua bronze (153.55). Alfie was fourth, Oscar fifth, Jorden sixth and Ludo seventh.

In platform, Jorden won gold (211.20) and Max bronze (191.70). Alfie finished fourth, Joshua fifth and Oscar sixth.

The senior men’s 3m event saw Oliwier finishing fifth with 187.95 points and, in the 1m event, fourth.

Oliwier won bronze in the senior platform with 145.70 points.

The medals kept coming during synchro with Luton winning a further five.

The junior boys’ platform saw Alfie and Jorden first, Joshua and Connor (Southend) third while in the senior girls, Olivia and Chloe won gold with Katie and Asher missed out on bronze.

The 1m synchro saw Max and Lily finish second and Alfie and Jorden third.