Double gold and a bronze for badminton star Dalvi

Luton badminton player Nadeem Dalvi

Luton badminton starlet Nadeem Dalvi won a double gold at the Anders Foundation Derby-Notts U19 Gold tournament held at Derby University earlier this month.

The teenager, seeded number one, was given a bye in the first round, as he defeated Zak Linley-Moss 21-2, 21-7 and Asish Chittamaru 21-12, 21-19 to reach the quarter-finals.

There, he took on Ziming Pang and came through 21-11, 19-21, 21-13 to meet Felix Wright in the final four, triumphing 21-14, 21-23, 21-14

Up against second seed Ben Hammond in the final, Dalvi won 21-12, 21-13 to secure first place and a gold medal.

The Lutonian also went in the boys doubles, picking up his second victory, as partnered with Oliver Butler.

The duo saw off Leon Crawford and Daniel Wykes, plus Ben Hammond and Dylan Saunders in the early rounds, then beating first seeds Luke Hoult and Joseph Scott to take on Robin Harper and Harry Wakefield in the final.

After losing 21-12 in first set and 17-11 down in the second, the pair fought hard against a very strong specialist doubles duo to win 22-20 in the second and third sets to come out on top.

Dalvi was also among the medals in the mixed doubles tournament, playing with Holly Clayton for the first time.