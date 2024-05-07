Dunstable Bushido bring home the medals
Dunstable Bushido Karate Club travelled to Nottingham for the SKIF National Spring Championships
The club came away with 5 Gold medals,4 Silver and 1 Bronze. Special mention to Chris Spinks who won both Kata and Kumite, making him Grand Champion.
The club is run by Sensei Ivan Phillips 6th Dan and the squad is coached by Susumu Asano 6th Dan.
The club trains at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, and has classes for 4 year olds and up.