Dunstable Bushido bring home the medals

Dunstable Bushido Karate Club travelled to Nottingham for the SKIF National Spring Championships
By Kellie PhillipsContributor
Published 7th May 2024, 17:16 BST
The club came away with 5 Gold medals,4 Silver and 1 Bronze. Special mention to Chris Spinks who won both Kata and Kumite, making him Grand Champion.

The club is run by Sensei Ivan Phillips 6th Dan and the squad is coached by Susumu Asano 6th Dan.

The club trains at Houghton Regis Leisure Centre, and has classes for 4 year olds and up.

