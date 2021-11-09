Dunstable concede twice in the second half as New Salamis claim the points

Dunstable Town were hit by a second half resurgence from visitors New Salamis on Saturday as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors had all the possession in the opening period, but created nothing of note, as Dunstable’s first chance to make an impression on the game saw a free-kick lofted harmlessly into the arms of keeper Austin Byfield.

As the first half wore on, the Blues started to grow in stature, and created their first real opening when Benji Gray received the ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal, turned and struck a low shot which rebounded off the inside of the post.

The visitors regained possession and went on the counter attack, calling Town stopper Dan Gould into action for the first time.

Joe Sellers-West was looking lively for the hosts, dancing past multiple defenders on the left wing before failing to find a cross that matched the run.

With seven minutes of the first half remaining, it was Sellers-West who broke the deadlock, when he latched on to a ball over the top and lobbed the oncoming Byfield.

The visitors took control in the early stages of the second half though, and were quickly rewarded when Antonio Paone-Michael cut inside on the right and stroked the ball neatly beyond Gould and into the corner.

The Londoners kept up the pressure, searching for a second, and the turnaround was complete just short of the hour mark, when Derek Asamoah found the back of the net.

Based on the second half performances, the away side were good value for their lead, but Town didn’t go down willingly.

Dylan Baker hit a 25-yard free kick narrowly wide, but the best chance for an equaliser came when Liam McCrohan got on the end of a cross and headed into the path of substitute Jimmy Hartley, whose first time effort was inches wide.

Dunstable pushed until the end, with Byfield being given a job to do when a free-kick deflected through the wall in the dying minutes, but New Salamis stood firm and took the three points back to London.