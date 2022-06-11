Dunstable Dragons on form at National Tenpin Championships

Dunstable Dragons celebrate with the Fran Dee Trophy

Dunstable Dragons Junior Bowling Club recently took part in the British Tenpin Bowling National Championships which were held at their home alley, Gobowling Dunstable.

Teams from clubs from as far as Worthing and Sunderland battled it out over two weekends and across seven age divisions for national titles.

The tournament was split into singles, doubles and team events, as the bowlers bowl three games in each discipline, their scores added up to form a fourth stage, the all events.

Winner: Taylor Bonfield (Upper Sundon)

Dragons won an impressive tally of 30 medals across each of the disciplines as well as claiming the coveted Fran Dee Trophy and also earned a national record in the team event.

The team meet and train every Saturday morning at GoBowling, Dunstable.

New members get the first four weeks of bowling free and if you would like to register to join, email: [email protected]