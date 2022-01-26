Dunstable make it nine unbeaten with victory at Crawley Green

Kyle Faulkner celebrates his goal for Dunstable - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town stretched their unbeaten run to nine league matches following a 3-1 victory at Crawley Green on Saturday.

The hosts started the game aggressively, Chris Cook’s header saved by Daniel Gould, but on 12 minutes, Dunstable’s Joe Sellers-West lost his marker to head home from a Kyle Faulkner corner.

Having taken the lead, it was Faulkner who had the next chance for the Blues, pulling his shot wide of Ollie Keil’s goal, before Ethan Creary headed over the bar from six yards.

Ethan Creary finds the net for Dunstable Town - pic: Liam Smith

Ben Collins and Stephen Amadi put efforts off target, as after the break, the hosts were level on the hour mark, a long ball from Collins setting Patrick Tshikala free to beat Gould and make it 1-1.

Faulkner had a chance for a quick response for the Blues, shooting over the top, but the scores were only level for seven minutes, substitute Jack Percy finding Creary, who picked out the bottom corner.

Percy himself had a chance to finish the game off when Faulkner sent him through on goal, but the keeper read his intentions well and was equal to his chipped attempt.

It was 3-1 with 15 to go though, a long throw from debutant Benji Crilley came off a Crawley Green head before being volleyed home in emphatic style by Faulkner.

The Blues looked to put the cherry on top in the closing stages, with the best chance falling to the ever-busy Percy, who put his effort wide with only the keeper to beat.