Dunstable swimmers make long-awaited Chiltern League return

Dunstable swimmers take to the pool

Dunstable Swimming Club made a long-awaited return to the Chiltern League for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic recently.

DSC kicked off round one in 2020 with a flying start to be placed first, before the event had to be cancelled.

However, it returned this year, with the gala a difficult one as swimmers are restricted to ‘no faster than’ times – too fast means a speeding ticket and no points for the team, as opposed to striving to get their fastest times.

After three fierce rounds of the Chiltern League through February, March and April, those in attendance witnessed some fantastic swims from Dunstable members,

Although DSC didn’t take the overall victory, being able to participate in competitive events again is huge for all swimmers.

Eager to improve their times, DSC have been in fine form at their own Splash Nights, hosting two already as they look to catch up on all those missed months.

Attendance to the in-house Splash Gala’s is paramount for head coach Tim Hutton who keeps a close eye the times recorded as they are used to aid the selection process for competitions throughout the year including Galas, Leagues, Counties, Regionals and Nationals, plus moving through the club’s squads to achieve their full potential.

Dunstable’s Senior swimmers also excelled at the Swim England East Region Long Course Championships in Norwich recently.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Getting our swimmers to Regional standards is an amazing achievement for all involved.

"We are immensely proud of their resilience and efforts - hard work definitely pays off.

"With many successes and personal bests DSC look forward to lots more opportunities for progression in the near future.”

For more information about joining Dunstable, email headcoach@dunstablesc.com to arrange a trial.