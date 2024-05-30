Dunstable Town announce new manager as ex-Harpenden skipper takes over

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Deeney’s replacement at Creasey Park is named

​Dunstable Town have announced Steve O’Reilly as the club's new first team manager with immediate effect.

The former Harpenden Town captain, for whom he made over 100 appearances, joins the Blues from Rothamsted Park where he has been assistant manager to Micky Nathan for the past four years. O’Reilly also played over 100 times for Wembley FC, as on taking over from previous boss Joe Deeney, who left at the end of the season, a club statement said: “Steve and his coaching colleagues Liam Dwyer and Robert Swan beat stiff competition to land the role and have been tasked with getting the Blues promoted in the next couple of seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The club received thirty applications and interviewed five of the most experienced candidates. Steve’s vision for the club and his step-by-step approach on how he intends to achieve success was fully in line with those of the club. His forensic-like analysis of all the components of the football club made him the ideal candidate. Steve is joined by Liam, who is a UEFA B licensed coach and was joint manager at Chalfont St Peter FC until three months ago, while Rob has been on the management team at Harpenden Town for the past four years.”

Steve O'Reilly is the new Dunstable Town manager - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to the DTFC TV, O’Reilly said: “I’m delighted to get the role and I know what a privilege it is to be manager of this club, so I’m really excited. "There’s no bigger pressure than going out there and trying to win games for Dunstable Town which is where the focus will be.”