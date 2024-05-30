Dunstable Town announce new manager as ex-Harpenden skipper takes over
Dunstable Town have announced Steve O’Reilly as the club's new first team manager with immediate effect.
The former Harpenden Town captain, for whom he made over 100 appearances, joins the Blues from Rothamsted Park where he has been assistant manager to Micky Nathan for the past four years. O’Reilly also played over 100 times for Wembley FC, as on taking over from previous boss Joe Deeney, who left at the end of the season, a club statement said: “Steve and his coaching colleagues Liam Dwyer and Robert Swan beat stiff competition to land the role and have been tasked with getting the Blues promoted in the next couple of seasons.
"The club received thirty applications and interviewed five of the most experienced candidates. Steve’s vision for the club and his step-by-step approach on how he intends to achieve success was fully in line with those of the club. His forensic-like analysis of all the components of the football club made him the ideal candidate. Steve is joined by Liam, who is a UEFA B licensed coach and was joint manager at Chalfont St Peter FC until three months ago, while Rob has been on the management team at Harpenden Town for the past four years.”
Speaking to the DTFC TV, O’Reilly said: “I’m delighted to get the role and I know what a privilege it is to be manager of this club, so I’m really excited. "There’s no bigger pressure than going out there and trying to win games for Dunstable Town which is where the focus will be.”
Dunstable Town have announced their pre-season friendly schedule which starts on Tuesday, July 2 at home Sarratt FC. They then host Ardley United on July 6 and take on Kings Langley at a neutral venue on July 9. The Blues entertain Risborough Rangers on July 13, as they take on Hertford Town for the Aaron Bateman Memorial Trophy on July 16. Town then head to Codicote on July 20 and welcome British Airways to Creasey Park on July 23.
