Dunstable Town banish away day blues with Oxhey victory

Benji Crilley scores Dunstable's second goal at Oxhey Jets

Dunstable Town banished their away day blues with a convincing 3-0 victory at Oxhey Jets on Saturday to sit ninth in the table.

Following a run of four matches on the road without victory, the Blues responded positively to some criticism from head coach Joe Deeney to turn in an excellent performance.

Without Jamie Nicholls, Liam McCrohan and Joe Sellers-West, Dunstable made a fine start to proceedings, Joe Mead giving them the lead on 13 minutes with his first goal from the club, heading home Dan Naylor’s free kick.

Terrence Muchineripi and Naylor tested Jets keeper Bradley Shaw, as the Blues went close again when Benji Gray’s terrific cross was headed inches over by Remell Stirling.

Following a good first 45 minutes, Dunstable came out of the second half eager not to repeat last week’s second half showing at Holmer Green, when they let a 1-0 lead slip, as Jack Percy and Kyle Faulkner came on after the hour.

It was Faulkner’s persistence and ability which created the second goal, as chasing down a crossfield ball, he cut in and unleashed a phenomenal curling shot which was superbly tipped over by Shaw.

Blues were not to be denied though as from the resulting corner, Naylor’s delivery was guided into the bottom corner by Benji Crilley with 12 minutes to go.

Dylan Baker saw his effort repelled by Shaw, but with time running out, Town secured all three points, Muchineripi brought down and from the free-kick, Naylor teed up Mead who from a tight angle managed to find the net.