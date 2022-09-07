Dunstable Town bounce back from FA Cup defeat to beat Baldock in Gladwish Trophy

Dunstable Town enjoyed a handsome midweek victory in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town bounced back from their FA Cup exit at the weekend with a 4-0 victory over Baldock Town in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy at Creasey Park on Tuesday night.

The hosts went ahead on just six minutes when Joe Sellers-West found Dylan Baker who drifted past his marker and crossed for Kyle Faulkner to strike home

It was 2-0 moments into the second half, keeper Charlie Jones’ long ball picked up by Harry Beaumont, who lobbed into the net.

Joe Deeney’s side had breathing space on 57 minutes when Terrence Muchineripi drove in a third, while stoppage time saw Beaumont’s corner headed in by Remell Stirling.

On Saturday, the Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 second round qualifying defeat at home to Shefford Town & Campton.

A crowd of just under 300 saw Dunstable start well, with Tolu Ikuyinminu looking dangerous, while Faulkner was denied an opening by Kyle Forster’s wonderful save with 21 minutes gone.

Despite the early pressure, Town couldn’t find a way through and although Jones made a fine stop, they fell behind on 35 minutes to a deft header from former Hitchin man, Henry Snee.

Ikuyinminu powered an attempt against the bar, but after the break, Shefford had the luxury of a second goal when Scott Metcalfe struck a low venomous drive into the net on 64 minutes.

It proved too tall a mountain for the home side to climb, as their best chance came when Sellers-West saw his header hit the woodwork.