Dunstable Town duo ​Webb and Faulkner at the double in Harpenden rout

Blues win four from four

By Andrew Madaras
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 13:59 BST

​Dunstable Town ended their SSML Premier Division home campaign in stunning fashion with a 5-1 thrashing of Harpenden Town on Saturday.

​In front of another excellent attendance of 268, the hosts flew out of the blocks to lead 2-0 after just two minutes through Joe Sellers-West and Kyle Faulkner.

Harpenden pulled one back, but Danny Webb made it 3-1, before both he and Faulkner found the net again in the second half to complete the rout.

Dunstable Town celebrate a goal against Harpenden - pic: Liam Smith
Dunstable Town celebrate a goal against Harpenden - pic: Liam Smith
Joe Deeney's side had also triumphed 3-1 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Thursday evening.

Former Blue Charlie Jones was in goal for the hosts, but he was unable to prevent Dunstable running out handsome winners.

Star man Ethan Creary bagged a brace with his first goals since September, while Sellers-West was on target once again.

Prior to that, Town won 3-0 at Crawley Green last week, a quickfire second half double from Faulkner, plus Webb’s strike doing the damage.

Deeney's side also triumphed 2-1 at Risborough Rangers on Tuesday night, thanks to brace from Sellers-West, making it four victories in a row.

