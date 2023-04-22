​Dunstable Town ended their SSML Premier Division home campaign in stunning fashion with a 5-1 thrashing of Harpenden Town on Saturday.

​In front of another excellent attendance of 268, the hosts flew out of the blocks to lead 2-0 after just two minutes through Joe Sellers-West and Kyle Faulkner.

Harpenden pulled one back, but Danny Webb made it 3-1, before both he and Faulkner found the net again in the second half to complete the rout.

Dunstable Town celebrate a goal against Harpenden - pic: Liam Smith

Joe Deeney's side had also triumphed 3-1 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Thursday evening.

Former Blue Charlie Jones was in goal for the hosts, but he was unable to prevent Dunstable running out handsome winners.

Star man Ethan Creary bagged a brace with his first goals since September, while Sellers-West was on target once again.

Prior to that, Town won 3-0 at Crawley Green last week, a quickfire second half double from Faulkner, plus Webb’s strike doing the damage.