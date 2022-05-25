Dunstable Town hold awards night after successful season at Creasey Park

Joint Managers Player of the Year winners Liam McCrohan (left) and Kyle Faulkner (right) with club chair Andrew Madaras

Dunstable Town held their end of season awards night at Creasey Park recently after a campaign in which they finished ninth in the SSML Premier Division.

Supporters’ favourite Daniel Trif, who completed his fifth and final season with the Blues, was named Owners’ Player of the Year.

The club legend is leaving this summer, but received a club owner’s pack and a special award for his loyalty since arriving from London Tigers in August 2017.

Club Person of the Year Peter Bottom (right) with Blues chair Andrew Madaras

The Manager’s Player of the Year was given jointly to Liam McCrohan and Kyle Faulkner, while J’Ardell Stirling received the coaching team’s award as their Player of the Season.

Players’ Player of the Year went to Joe Sellers-West, who also received the Top Goalscorer prize too, as Goal of the Season went to Jack Percy for his effort at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.

The club’s young owners chose goalkeeper Dan Gould as their Player of the Season while Ethan Creary received the Young Player of the Year award.

The final award of the night was for Club Person of the Year, with fundraising manager Peter Bottom honoured after raising a staggering £8,000 with his fundraising schemes as part of the Blues 4-5K L&D Hospital Campaign, as the Blues handed over £5,000 to the Cancer Unit at the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital earlier this year.

Dunstable’s players will report back for pre-season training on June 30 with a friendly at National League side Barnet on July 2.