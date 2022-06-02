Dunstable win derby day clash with Luton Town & Indians

Dunstable Town were too strong for Luton Town & Indians on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town secured a convincing seven wicket win over Luton Town & Indians in their Saracens Herts League Championship clash on Saturday.

After choosing to bat first, Indians could never get going, falling to 116 all out, Habibullah Oryakhill top scoring with 22.

All of the visiting bowlers impressed, with Adam Lewis claiming 3-41, Sam Marshall 2-3, Stuart Harvey 2-7 from 10 overs with six maidens and Jack Kilduff 2-19.

Although Dunstable slipped to 25-2, opener Matthew Woodcock steadied the ship making an unbeaten 59, as they reached 120-3.

The IIs lost by five wickets to Chipperfield Clarendon in Division Three A.

Choosing to bat, Dunstable made 203 as their opponents responded with 204-5.

The IIIs beat Boxmoor IIs by 57 runs in Division Eight B.

Ian Horton's 65 was the mainstay of his side’s 199 all out, Robbie Coe and Elliot Spokes both adding 33.

Ali Asad then took 4-26 as Ollie Stevenson claimed 3-40 and Spokes 2-23 as Boxmoor were dismissed for 142.

The IVs conceded their game at Potton Town II.

On Sunday, Dunstable Town lost by seven wickets to Langford in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Ben Adamson hit 72 and Cameron McKay 43 in Town's 199-5, as although Karun Parmar claimed 2-38, Langford reached 203-3.

A five wicket haul for Elliot Spokes couldn't prevent the IIs losing at Preston by 77 runs in Division Two.

He claimed 5-40 from 7.1 overs, while Adam Lewis took 2-60 and Luke Alligan 2-34 as Preston made 211.

Baljeevan Singh then made 32 and Lee Pratt 24, but Dunstable slipped to 134 all out.

The IIIs were on the wrong end of a tight match with Cranfield University in Division Five, beaten by three wickets.

Dunstable had scored 110 all out as Ian Horton made 29 and Phil Lewis 25.