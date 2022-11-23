Ex-Luton teen Amu on board as AFC Dunstable leave it late to beat Welwyn Garden City

John Shamalo is mobbed by his team-mates after sealing AFC Dunstable's victory - pic: Angelcooperphotography

AFC Dunstable produced a fine performance to get back to winning ways as they recorded a 3-1 Southern League Premier Division victory over Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Brett Longden returned to the starting line up with new signing Arel Amu taking up the number nine role, after the former Luton Town U18 returning to Creasey Park after spells with Dunstable Town, Cambridge City, St Neots, Kings Langley, Southall and Hemel Hempstead.

The hosts went close on 12 minutes, Longden crossing for Jordon Frederick, his header well saved by Charlie Crowley.

Max Hercules then fired wide, Amu testing Crowley, before Lucas Kirkpatrick was the next to be foiled by an excellent stop from the visiting keeper.

AFC upped the gears in the closing stages of the half, Kirkpatrick's free kick tipped behind, but the breakthrough finally came two minutes into the second period, Charlie Pattison’s low cross converted by Hercules from close range.

With 53 minutes gone Crowley pulled off another good save to leave the hosts with a corner that Sam McClelland headed over, as the busy stopper prevented Hercules from making it 2-0.

Against the run of play Welwyn equalised just after the hour mark, when a free kick was fired into the net by Yasin Boodhoo.

AFC made an immediate response with Kirkpatrick testing Crowley before Amu brilliantly turned his opponent and hit a goalbound effort that keeper did superbly to get a hand to.

Louie Collier came on with 20 minutes remaining and looked certain to make it 2-1, but for a superb stop from Crowley, as he fired against the post moments later.

Crowley was finally beaten in the 79th minute though when a corner was partially cleared, McClelland locating the bottom corner despite falling backwards.

The points were then sealed with a superb goal in the 90th minute, a counter attack ending with Collier picking out John Shamalo who controlled and volleyed into the top corner.

AFC’s trip to Highworth Town this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch as they visit Kidlington this weekend.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Tavernier; Hercules; Frederick; Amu (Shamalo 75); Kirkpatrick (Collier 69); Pattison (Beckwith 90).

Subs not used: Farrell, Thorpe.

MOM: Arel Amu.

