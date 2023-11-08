We are thrilled to announce that Senior Master Hiron John has achieved the highest remarkable rank of 9th Degree Grandmaster in ITF Taekwon-Do in Scotland on the 7th October at the UKTC 30th year Anniversary!

Grand Master Hiron John has dedicated his life to the art, showing unwavering commitment, passion, and skill. His journey of over 40 years has been an inspiration to us all.

This achievement is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.