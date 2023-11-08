News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Exciting news at UKTI Martial Arts

We are thrilled to announce that Senior Master Hiron John has achieved the highest remarkable rank of 9th Degree Grandmaster in ITF Taekwon-Do in Scotland on the 7th October at the UKTC 30th year Anniversary!
By Chris RoweContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Grand Master Hiron John has dedicated his life to the art, showing unwavering commitment, passion, and skill. His journey of over 40 years has been an inspiration to us all.

This achievement is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Please join all of us at UKTI Martial Arts in congratulating Grandmaster Hiron John IX on this incredible milestone, we're all so proud to call you our Grand Master!

Related topics:Scotland