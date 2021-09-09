Fontaine-Geary wins Faldo Series Championship in Wales
Youngster to play finals in October
South Beds Golf Club Junior member Chanel Fontaine-Geary won The Welsh Faldo Series Championship last week.
The Series is sponsored by Sir Nick Faldo and all winners worldwide qualify for the grand final in Dubai.
Unfortunately due to Covid the finals will take place in the respective countries this year, meaning Chanel will play in the UK version in October.
The Welsh event was held at Rhuddlan Golf Club in North Wales and was a mixed competition for around 100 low handicap boys and girls from across the UK.
Fontaine-Geary won the overall event by five shots and in the process, scored a six under par course record in the second round.
In addition, she triumphed in the Girls U21 category by 10 shots even though she is only 16. Chanel’s next big event is representing Bedfordshire as Girls County Champion in the nationwide ‘Girls Champion of Champions’ which is to be held at Woodhall Spa.