Former MK Dons youngster marks his Barton debut with the opener in Heath victory

New signing Joe Evans scored on his debut as Barton Rovers picked up their first Southern League Division One Central win of the season by comfortably defeating Colney Heath 3-0 on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who has been on the books of MK Dons, joined from St Ives Town earlier in the month and made an instant impact at Sharpenhoe Road, flicking home an inswinging Charlie Smith corner after just five minutes.

Despite Rovers forging ahead, the visitors were not allowing Barton to have it all their own way, although home winger Bradley Bell saw his powerful shot crash off the cross bar.

A Heath free-kick on the edge of the box threatened danger for the home defence but Jack Woods’ shot was comfortably held by Dan Hosier.

Bell and Smith had further efforts at goal before half-time but neither gave the visiting keeper Charlie May any problems.

Rovers were quickly into their stride as the second half unfolded and within five minutes had doubled their lead, Bell sliding home a pinpoint low cross from Chris Regis.

Smith then sent in an inviting free-kick but there were no Rovers takers, while Charlie Clayton saw his free-kick lack accuracy.

With 68 minutes gone, Bell then returned the favour when May misjudged his right-wing cross and, after cleverly creating space in the box for himself, Regis slammed home a third goal for Rovers to seal the destiny of the points.

The excitement continued as Barton were awarded a penalty in added time after Bell was flattened in the box.

He picked himself up but saw May pull off a fine one-handed save to prevent any addition to the scoreline.

A youthful Rovers side were knocked out of the League Cup by Biggleswade United on Tuesday night, going down to a 3-0 defeat.