Four on the bounce for Hatters Ladies as they beat Bowers & Pitsea

Luton Town Ladies made it four wins in a row as Leyah Maddix’s brace and Elly Wade’s strike were enough to see off Bowers & Pitsea 3-1 in the Eastern Region Women’s League Premier Division on Sunday.

In a game that could have gone either way in the first half, it was Luton who edged it, Fiona Constable and Olivia Abraham both coming close to scoring.

They did take the lead on 27 minutes though when Wade poked home a Constable corner from close range.

Just after the interval, Bowers levelled through a controversial penalty, the incident appearing to take place outside the area, with keeper Angelika Kopec almost saving the spot-kick.

Substitutes Aurora Ryan and Estelle Klausner both came close for the visitors, but Maddix restored the lead on 71 minutes, collecting Chloe Tumbula’s excellent pass to beat the offside trap and finish well into the corner.

Bowers piled the pressure on and threatened a second equaliser, only for some great defending and a good save from Kopec to keep them at bay.

In the final minutes, Adi Milton let Maddix run past her to beat the offside trap again and she rounded the keeper to tuck into the empty net and make it four in a row for Luton, who are now sixth in the table.

Town manager Nikki Baker said: “We knew it was going to be tough as Bowers are a decent, well organised side and have pulled off some good results.

“We are starting to put a run together now and recover the awful start we had to the season.

“So far everyone is beating each other in this league so if we can continue our form then we could get ourselves back in with a chance of pushing for promotion, that is our main goal.”

This weekend, Luton travel to Kings Lynn Town.

>> AFC Dunstable Women suffered a 7-0 defeat at Wymondham Town Women in the same division and are at home to Bedford Ladies on Sunday.

Holly Wilks scored twice as AFC Dunstable Women Blues won 4-0 at Hitchin Belles in the Beds & Herts Women’s League Premier Division, Emily Mitchell and Erica Byron also scoring.