Frater scores in stoppage time to earn AFC a point against fellow play-off chasers

Defender Nathan Frater scored a last-gasp equaliser as AFC Dunstable drew 2-2 at home to fellow play-off hopefuls North Leigh on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring on seven minutes when Tom Silford poked home, as both goalkeepers made good saves before the break.

The complexion of the match changed in the 55th minute when Scott Isherwood was shown a straight red for an over the top tackle on Silford.

Instead of the hosts taking control of the game, it was the 10-men from Oxfordshire who got the upper hand, Roger James levelling the scores on 62 minutes and then adding a second 10 minutes later with a smart finish.

As the match entered its final few seconds, Frater’s looping finish from a corner restored parity as both sides had to settle for a point.