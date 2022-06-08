Futures Cup joy for Luton diving duo Rollinson and Fisher-Eames

Luton Diving Club member Amy Rollinson told gold with partner Desharne Bent-Ashmeil

Luton Diving Club had two members competing at the inaugural Futures Cup recently as they took on rivals from USA, Canada and Jamaica during two days of top level competition at the Plymouth Life Centre.

The event, which was devised following the withdrawal of British, USA and Canadian teams from December's World Junior Diving Championships, as well as the subsequent cancellation of the FINA World Diving series and Grand Prix contests this year, featured both junior and senior elements, providing valuable competition opportunities, which have been missed over the last two years due to the pandemic.

Amy Rollinson, 17, competed in the senior women's 3m and synchro springboard events.

Amy Rollinson and Jordan Fisher-Eames

After two preliminary rounds, Rollinson just missed out on a place in the 3m final but made up for it with a flawless competition in the 3m synchro competition with partner Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, taking silver for Team GB.

Jorden Fisher-Eames, 13, made the most of his first call up to compete for his country by reaching the final of the junior boys platform competition.

Scoring the highest scoring dive of the final with his back 2 1/2 somersault 1 1/2 twists piked, it earned him 86.40 as he went on to take bronze for England.

More recently, Rollinson took part in the British Diving Championships last weekend at Ponds Forge, Sheffield, which are a key selection meet for the World Championships, European Championships and the Commonwealth Games later this summer.

On day one, she qualified for the women's 1m final in third place, scoring 238.20.

Rollinson held on to her third spot, scoring 243.70 to take the bronze medal with Olympians Yasmin Harper winning gold and Grace Reid getting silver.

Day two saw the Luton diver and her partner Bent-Ashmeil in a three-horse race in the women's 3m synchro competition.

Performing world class dives, the girls won gold and have put themselves in the running for Commonwealth Games selection later this year.

At the end of a long day three, Rollinson took to the board in the women's 3m competition and after an encouraging performance in both the preliminaries and the final, she finished off the event in fifth place, with Harper, Reid and Evie Smith taking the medals.

Rollinson, Fisher-Eames and fellow Luton DC member Oscar Kane have been selected to compete at the European Junior Championships in Bucharest, Romania in July.

Speaking about the team selection, Julian Bellan, Team Manager and British Diving Performance Pathway Lead, said: "We are really excited by the team we have been able to pick for the European Juniors, on the back of another impressive showing from our young divers at the Elite Junior Diving Championships.

"European Juniors always provide priceless experience for the next generation against international divers.”

"The 2021 team produced some memorable medal moments, and with this team blending previous European experience with those new to this competition, we are hopeful of more success and plenty of learnings in Bucharest.