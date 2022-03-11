Gold for Dalvi at Leicestershire Senior Silver tournament

Nadeem Dalvi

Luton badminton player Nadeem Dalvi won gold at the Leicestershire Senior Silver tournament recently.

Given a bye in the first round, he then defeated Harry Jones 21-10, 21-8, before seeing off Luke Hoult 21-15, 21-10 to reach the semi-final.

There he came up against Oliver Butler, easing through 21-9, 21-13, to race Garrylee Mcmullen in the final, as he came through 21-16, 19-21, 21-14 to take the title.

Dalvi had also reached the semi-final of the Nottingham Senior Gold event last month.

Seeded fifth, he again had a bye in the first round, before getting past Tighe Cook and Zack Bobrowski to set up a quarter-final tie with Ben Hunt.

Winning 21-13, 21-14, that saw Dalvi go up against first seed and England’s senior number one player Toby Penty, ranked in the world top 50, putting up a brave fight before losing 21-9, 21-10.