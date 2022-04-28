Gold medal for SALTO's Youth Pairs duo

Lining up: Darcie and J'adore (left) Chloe, Izabella and Kailyn (silver, middle), Ben and Chloe (gold, right middle), Lauren and Inaaya (gold, right)

SALTO’s Acrobatic Squad were on their travels again to take part in the South Staffordshire Acro competition in Cheslyn Hay recently.

The gymnasts were faced with the challenge of a different floor to the sprung surface they train on at the state-of-the-art SALTO Centre in Sundon Park, but nevertheless they all put in a fantastic effort to ensure their tumbles and skills were just as high.

SALTO’s efforts were rewarded with Youth Pairs Sophia and Ayisha achieving a gold medal, followed by Lillian and Alice winning bronze in the same category.

Top effort: Libby, Maddi and Neveah (bronze, left), Sophia and Ayisha (gold, middle), Lillian and Alice (silver, right)

A great score from Youth Mixed Pair Ben and Chloe saw the duo also claim gold in only their second competition together.

The Grade Three Women's Group, Chloe, Izabella and Kailyn completed an excellent routine to take silver as the Grade Four Women's Group, Libby, Maddi and Neveah performing a fantastic display in gaining bronze.

Unfortunately, a small wobble marred one of the best routines of the season by Grade Four Women's Pair, Darcie and J'adore, as such are the fine margins that in the end they missed out on a medal.

Finally, IDP Women’s Pair, Lauren and Inaaya gave a stunning performance that had the judges captivated on their way to gold.

Podium place: Sophia and Ayisha, plus Lillian and Alice receive their medals

Many of these partnerships are now working towards National finals and Inter-Regionals in May, where they will compete for the East Region