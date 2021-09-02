Golfer Fontaine-Geary is crowned Beds County Girls champion

South Beds GC youngster Chanel Fontaine-Geary

South Beds Golf Club member Chanel Fontaine-Geary won the Beds County Girls Championship at Dunstable Downs with a score of two over par recently.

The former Junior captain originally learnt her golf at Stockwood Park in the ‘Stars of the Future Programme’ and now represents South Beds at major girls and ladies events throughout the UK, recently shooting level par at Royal Birkdale, a British Open Course.

The 16-year-old plays off a scratch handicap and was the youngest ever South Beds Ladies champion at the age of just 13.

She is also a member of Woburn Golf Club, where she recently won the Ladies Platt Trophy and is the 2021 Woburn Junior champion winning with a three under par score, on the Dukes Course.

Chanel plays for Bedfordshire County Girls, and the Beds Ladies first team, where in the July Regional Inter-County Finals, she had the best playing record of 3 ½ out of five points in atrocious weather conditions.

Meanwhile, South Beds GC have received the SafeGolfMark award, demonstrating the club’s commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults in risk in the sport of golf.

Founded in 1892, South Beds GC has a reputation as one of the best clubs in Bedfordshire with a downland profile allowing golf to be played all year round.

The club have membership available for all age categories including Under 30’s and a new Lifestyle membership for those with restricted availability.

A clubhouse lounge refurbishment in 2018 sees the club used for not only socialising after golf but for private functions and events.

SafeGolf’s Gary Hooper, Chair of the Club’s Management Group, said: “South Beds Golf Club are delighted to receive the SafeGolf award from England Golf as it is the culmination of a lot of hard work undertaken by select group of members who provide a first class junior programme for the local community.

“It’s a great club, it’s very friendly, welcoming and forward-thinking.

“This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers.”